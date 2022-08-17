AUSTIN — Pablo Vegas, a utility executive who lives in Ohio, has been tapped as the new president and CEO of the state’s main electric grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the ERCOT board announced Tuesday.
Vegas currently serves as executive vice president of NiSource, one of the largest fully regulated utility companies in the United States, headquartered in Indiana. He begins his new role Oct. 1.
“I’m excited to return to Texas both personally and professionally,” Vegas said in a statement. “Texas leaders have faced the challenges in the ongoing energy transition head-on and are committed to driving improvements in the energy economy for the benefit of generations to come.”
In 2008, Vegas worked as president and chief operating officer for AEP Texas, one of his many executive roles at American Electric Power. He has also worked with IBM, PricewaterhouseCoopers and Andersen Consulting.
ERCOT Board Chair Paul Foster said in the statement that Vegas will bring a great deal of experience and a “strong record of operational excellence” to ERCOT.
“(Vegas) clearly understands the challenges we face in Texas as one of the fastest growing and most dynamic energy grids in the United States, and how to meet them,” Foster said in a statement. “ERCOT has implemented landmark reliability reforms under the outstanding leadership of Interim CEO Brad Jones, and Pablo will put his own extensive background in operations, engineering and customer service to work building on that legacy for the people of Texas.”
Jones, who has served as interim CEO since April 2021, made clear when taking the position that it would be temporary. He steered ERCOT through a tumultuous year and a half that began when a deadly and costly winter storm hit most of the state in February 2021, nearly collapsing the state’s electric grid as millions were left without electricity for days amid freezing temperatures.
The event consisted of rolling blackouts, water outages and boil water notices. The American Society of Civil Engineers estimates the economic impact to be between $200 billion and $300 billion.
ERCOT manages the flow of electric power to more than 26 million Texans, representing about 90% of the state’s electric load, per its website. The utility regulator is subject to oversight by the Public Utility Commission of Texas and the Texas Legislature.
In taking the position, Vegas will become the first permanent leader of ERCOT in 16 months. He will be the head of an 11-member board, many of whom are also new after a number of board members resigned following the winter storm.
Vegas will also be responsible for supporting the fastest growing economy and electric grid in the nation; completing $50 million/day in settlement transactions; managing a $28 billion electric market; and overseeing the third largest grid, and the largest renewable fleet, in the nation, the release said.
“Texas is the fastest growing electric grid in the nation with peak demand larger than any other state, and leads the nation in advancing reliable resources,” Vegas said. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to lead an exceptional organization of people and make a positive impact on millions of Texans.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.