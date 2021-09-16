Humanities Texas is pleased to announce that Melonie Menefee of Buffalo High School has been selected as one of 15 recipients of a 2021 Humanities Texas Outstanding Teaching Award.
Menefee is the recipient of the Humanities Texas Julius Glickman Educational Leadership Award, which recognizes teachers who demonstrate exceptional leadership in the education field. In a classroom career than spans 27 years, Menefee has taught English language arts, journalism, speech and debate and theater in addition to being the school librarian.
“[The] two loves of my life come together for me in the English language arts classroom,” Menefee said. “Here, I can tie reading, writing, research and critical thinking together to show students how to develop and defend opinions. I can tie literature and history together to show them the impact on society and culture today and what we need to do to try to make things better in the future. I can give them the tools they need to make a difference.”
Humanities Texas presents annual statewide awards to encourage excellence in teaching and recognize Texas classroom teachers who have made significant contributions in teaching, curriculum development and extracurricular programming.
Over 600 teachers from across the state were nominated for this year’s awards. During the 2021–22 school year, each winning teacher will receive $5,000 and an additional $1,000 for his or her school to purchase humanities-based instructional materials.
“Humanities Texas is pleased to recognize the achievements of Melonie Menefee and Buffalo High School,” said Humanities Texas Executive Director Eric Lupfer. “She inspires and motivates her students to succeed in the classroom and beyond.”
Humanities Texas is the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Its mission is to advance education through programs that improve the quality of classroom teaching, support libraries and museums and create opportunities for lifelong learning for all Texans.
For a complete list of 2021 Humanities Texas Outstanding Teaching Award recipients, visit www.humanitiestexas.org/education/teacher-awards.
