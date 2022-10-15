Fiesta with St. Phillip’s this week

Fiesta with St. Philip's Episcopal Church and their annual chili fundraiser.
This year, the event is carry-out only.
The Episcopal Church Women are selling 32 oz containers of frozen, precooked chili for $15 each from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Friday, Oct. 17 through Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22 during the Hot Pepper Festival.
“The Episcopal Church Women invite everyone – our neighbors, friends and family – to join us for this worthwhile event,” said Linda Jean Brown, a member of the Episcopal Church Women. “Proceeds from the Fiesta are put back into our community to assist in various programs for those in need.”
This fundraiser has been going strong for almost six decades.
In 1961, Frances and Elizabeth Naylor were named to the Ways and Means Committee of the Episcopal Women on the Church.
The Naylors broached the subject of turning their chili supper into a Fiesta to be used as a money making project for all the women of the church. Everyone agreed and the ball started rolling. All church women were contacted and asked to volunteer for jobs of their choice. Admission was 50 cents – collected at the door. Lib Fish furnished the chili recipe and copies were distributed to anyone who wanted to make chili. Decorations included anything with a Fiesta theme that the women could borrow.
Two hundred people were served during the noon and evening. The next year the group raised the price of admission to 75 cents.
Ponchos were made for the waitresses and paper flowers were also made and worn in their hair. They made a special effort to make the decorations more elaborate and were rewarded when roughly 500 people showed up to be served. This spurred the group to make Fiesta a permanent part of its church activities.
Prior to the COVID pandemic, the fundraiser brought crowds up to 1,000 seeking the Episcopal Church Women’s tasty chili. This year, with a limited number of volunteers, the women decided to sell their chili frozen.
St. Philip’s Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 106 E. Crawford St., on Crawford and North Sycamore streets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.