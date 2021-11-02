Charlene Virginia Hutchinson, 78, who touched the lives of thousands of Westwood students over 41 years, died Oct. 8. She was laid to rest Saturday, Oct. 30 at Herrington Land of Memory.
Though she attended segregated schools and graduated from Palestine’s AM Story High School in 1962, “Mrs. Hut” never held a grudge and shared a stern but fair, cheerful demeanor with all students.
The beloved friend, neighbor and family member attended what is now Huston-Tillotson University in Austin and started teaching in 1966 – before many Texas schools were integrated. Hutchinson’s career spanned three generations of families before her retirement in 2014.
As a lifelong student of history, Hutchinson served on the Anderson County Historical Commission. Rodney Paul Smith said Hutchinson was an effective speaker with a strong presence.
“She was a teacher’s teacher because she captivated you from the first moment she started to speak until the very end,” Smith said. “She said the greatest compliment was when she saw her students go into the field of education.”
Hutchinson’s former students agree.
Carol Rosprim Herring said she was inspired to become a history teacher after attending Hutchinson’s classes at Westwood Junior High in 1969. She said Hutchinson always had students’ best interests in mind.
“She was very good about making us feel included,” Herring said.
Janet Prince Fletcher, another former student who became a teacher, described Hutchinson as “an icon in education in Anderson County” who connected well with students.
“She’s the first teacher who shared her life with us. I tried to always share my life with my students because that’s what she did with us,” Fletcher said. “She was bubbly and full of life and joy for the children.”
Hutchinson was also known for her eloquence, stylish dress, and sense of humor.
Vernon Young, a former classmate and Hutchinson’s friend of 63 years said she always called on his birthday to say “something funny” and even united members of their high school class of more than 60 alumni.
“We’ve always stayed in touch with each other and it was always because of Charlene,” Young said. “She was a beautiful, beautiful person.”
Another classmate, Byron Asberry of Oakland, California, said Hutchinson once drove 200 miles to bring a phone card to a friend in the hospital recovering from burn injuries.
“She was trying to help him lift his spirits,” Asberry said. “Her life just spoke out that she was something special.”
Joyce, Thyronda, and Russell Williams were Hutchinson’s neighbors.
“I couldn’t have had a better neighbor,” Joyce Williams said. “She really will be missed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.