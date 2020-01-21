The window for registering for the May 2 school board elections opened last week and will continue through Friday, Feb. 14. In the Elkhart school board race, incumbents Stephen Hamm, position 7; Krispen Rucker, position 4; and Joe Estes, position 5 have not yet declared candidacy. Former board member Charles McShan has filed for position 4.
Residents interested in running for school board may pick up an application at the administration office of their school district.
School board elections for Palestine and Westwood independent school districts also will take place May 2. Early voting will occur at each district's administration building from April 20-28.
Palestine ISD has elections for places 6 and 7 on its school board, now filled by incumbents Michael Bennett and Stanley Sokolowski. Residents interested in serving on the Palestine ISD school board can request an application at the administration offices, 1007 East Park Ave., Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., through Feb. 14.
Westwood ISD is accepting applications for school board places 2, 5, and 6. Incumbent Don Rice, Place 2, has filed for re-election. Incumbents Ronnie Stanhope, Place 5, and Craig Nivens, Place 6, have not yet filed; nor have any other candidates.
Residents interested in serving on the Westwood ISD school board may request an application at the administration offices, 4524 W. Oak St., Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., through Feb. 14.
Candidate applications may be filed in the Elkhart ISD administration office, 301 E. Parker, Elkhart. Office hours are Monday-Thursday: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. The office will remain open until 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14.
The last day to declare a write-in candidacy is Feb. 18.
Voters must register 30 days before an election. School board elections will coincide with local city council elections; the last day to register to vote in the May 2 election is April 2.
Residents who have moved must update their registrations, either online at www.votetexas.gov, or at the Anderson County Elections Office inside the Courthouse Annex, 703 North Mallard St., Suite 116.
Residents may also call the office at 903-723-7438 to request a registration form. Downloaded applications must be submitted to the county elections office by mail or in person.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.