Fourteen Palestine students recently qualified for All-Region Choir said they appreciate earning the recognition but participating in the choir program offers even more rewards.
Ten junior high choir students recently qualified for the University Interscholastic League’s Region 21 All-Region Choir and perform Saturday, Nov. 6 at Carthage High School. The four high school All-Region qualifiers are performing in Carthage next week and will soon audition for pre-area choir, the next level of competition.
The winners recently shared their thoughts about performing with the select group of students chosen from roughly 500 students from 23 districts around Region 21.
Tenor Daniel Alvarez said being part of the All-Region Choir allows him to show off his hard work and talent.
Tenor Gavin Moore agreed.
“It really helps boost my confidence,” Moore said. “It shows how well our class is doing in choir.”
During the interview some said they enjoy being part of the class while others are in it for the music.
Soprano Emalyn Nicholson said she enjoys the camaraderie choir offers.
“Being in choir is one of my favorite things in the whole world,” Nicholson said. “It’s really nice to have that community.”
Soprano Grace Sims agreed.
“Sometimes it’s nice to be able to sing around other people,” Sims said.
Soprano Elizabeth James enjoys writing and singing her own music and hopes to earn a college scholarship.
Soprano Madison Jones likes taking choir because she likes being around other people who sing.
“No one else sings in my family,” Jones said.
Baritone Braylon Brown, who enjoys listening to Michael Jackson, said he’s taking choir to learn how to sing well.
The students also expressed appreciation for Junior High Choir Teacher Leslie Hooe, who offers support, advice, and a positive learning environment to her 61 students at Palestine Junior High.
“She’s always helping us get to where we need to go or do the best we can,” Sims said.
Hooe returned the admiration, praising the students for their talents and hard work, such as practicing at home or during lunch breaks.
“We have some of the most talented kids,” she said.
