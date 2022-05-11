While professional basketball players are competing in playoffs, some students at Story Intermediate School are making even bigger wins with a game called Math Hoops. Four fourth grade students are playing in the virtual regional competition this week and one, Jayden Pryor, will represent Texas in the national competition June 10 through June 12.
Fourth graders playing in the regional tournament include Pryor, Michael Gonzalez, Kingsley Agyei, and Dominic Johnson. Pryor was one of 150,000 students who applied and is the only student to represent Texas at the national competition. He and two adults will travel to Philadelphia this summer where the Seventy-Sixers are hosting the competition.
The Math Hoops game teaches math skills while students complete lessons in social and emotional learning. In addition to lessons on percentage and statistics, students learn teamwork, sportsmanship, resilience, compromise, and other life skills each week.
The board game and program was developed by a nonprofit called Learn Fresh, which is supported by players in the National Basketball League and Women’s National Basketball League, who donate their money and time.
Roughly 20 fourth grade students first signed up to participate in Math Hoops during Story’s Texas After-School Centers program earlier this year; out of those, nine completed enough hours to apply for the national competition. The applicants completed 10 social-emotional components, an interview and a brief biography.
Pryor agreed that his math skills have improved with the game but enjoys it mostly because it’s fun.
“It really has helped me develop my math skills,” Pryor said. “I like how you can go against people and where they have fun and you have fun. That’s what matters most about the game to me.”
Johnson enjoys playing Math Hoops because it’s about the NBA and he can play with his friends.
“It’s fun and it’s easy to play,” Johnson said. “I’ve learned a lot more math facts than what I used to know.”
Gonzalez said his favorite sport is soccer but he also enjoys playing Math Hoops.
“I’ve learned a lot of multiplication and division since I started,” Gonzalez said.
Math Hoops National Program Coordinator Vanessa Moreno said the program is based on a 12-step STEM-based curriculum in which students create their own season by drafting five NBA or WNBA players.
“Students use those players to essentially play the game by doing addition, subtraction, multiplication and division,” Moreno said. “The curriculum is very heavy-set on sportsmanship. Throughout the season they will work on honing math skills associated with basketball.”
Story’s TACE coordinator Stephanie Wickware and one of Pryor’s parents will accompany him to Philadelphia. Their trip is sponsored by Learn Fresh.
TACE is offered at five PISD campuses, Northside Primary, Southside Elementary, Story Intermediate, Palestine Junior High and Palestine High School.
