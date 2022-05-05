The Mighty Frankston Indian Band closed out a historic competition year on Wednesday, April 27 by taking home the coveted Sweepstakes title.
High school bands classify as a sweepstakes band by competing in both UIL Marching Contest and Concert Contest and earning a first division rating in all contests, the highest rating given to a competing band.
In October of 2021 the band competed in the Region 21 UIL Marching Competition where, for the first time in decades, they received first division ratings and advanced to the next level of competition.
On Wednesday, April 27 the Mighty Indian Band completed the 2021-2022 competition year at Carthage High School where they competed in the UIL Concert Contest.
UIL Concert Contest is comprised of two parts. First, the band performs three pieces they have prepared for a panel of judges. Immediately following the concert, the band is escorted to another performing area where they will sightread a piece of music. Judges present the band with a piece of music they have never practiced or performed. The band director has a total of seven minutes to instruct the band on how to approach the piece of music and then they must perform it for the judges.
Mighty Indian Band Director David Robbins and Assistant Director Julia Walden masterfully prepared the band for competition. They presented the judges with a concert that included Military Escort, Moscow 1941 and Bazaar.
“The music was beautifully presented and immaculately performed,” Robbins said. “With only seven minutes of preparation the Indian band tackled the sight-reading portion of the competition in impressive fashion earning them straight first division ratings for all portions of the competition.”
The band left school faculty and parents with plenty to be proud of, but no one was prouder than their directors.
For Robbins the win was bittersweet. While he is immensely proud of the band for all they have accomplished and the foundation for success this band has prepared for future students, Wednesday marked the last competition with a phenomenal group of leaders, the band senior class.
“These kids showed up and showed out today,” Robbins said. “First divisions across the board. I can't brag enough on all the hard work they have put in as a group and individually. I have to give a shout out to a one-of-a-kind senior class that saw their hard work result in the first Sweepstakes Frankston has received in over 40 years. I can't even describe how much I'm going to miss these seniors. Every single one of these kids are what make me love coming to work every day. Thank you so much to Jules Walden and Gary Robbins for all your help getting us here. I'm also extremely blessed to receive such strong support from Frankston ISD Administration and School Board, and for the best band parents doing whatever is needed for me and the kids! We're building something strong here and I can't wait to see it continue.”
