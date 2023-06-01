Frankston fishing team finishes in Texas Top 100

SAM RAYBURN – Frankston’s Ryan Harper and Rance Harper finished 61st overall at the Texas High School Bass Fishing Association state tournament this past weekend at Lake Sam Rayburn.
Ryan and Rance enjoyed a productive day on the waters that hosted 206 other teams. They caught nine fish over two days weighing in at 20.94 pounds. The angler pair finished 58th at regionals to earn a spot at state.
Tristan McCoy and Carson Bizzell were the Indians’ other regional qualifiers who just missed the cut of advancing to the state tournament. McCoy and Bizzell placed 88th overall with two fish caught at 4.52 pounds.
Frankston finished 10th in Team of the Year voting behind ninth-place Elkhart and sixth-place Palestine. McCoy and Bizzell placed ninth overall in Angler of the Year voting with 2,360 points.
Ryan and Rance finished tied for 57th with 2,168 points. Logan Taylor and Jared Cook were 78th. Ella Dowling and Sydney Nelson were 90th.
Payton Hoffman and Cason Phillips were 108th. Levi White and Jameson Wallace were 121st. Carson Allen and Robert Walker Jr. were 126th. Austin Carr and Walker London were 141st. Finally, Bryce Blackmon and Kayson Poe were 143rd.
