The Frankston High School Theater will perform the play “Clue: The High School Edition” by Sand Rustin Saturday, Nov. 6 and Sunday, Nov. 7 at the Frankston Independent School District Auditorium.
“Frankston is a small community but boy do they love a good laugh and a great show,” said Katie Reed, theater teacher. “We are expecting a big turn out.”
Saturday’s performance will be at 7 p.m. and Sunday the curtain will go up at 3 p.m. Admission is $5 per person.
There’s a beautiful story behind the high school theater group’s production of this play.
“Our sound guy, Seth Gaskin, passed away in an accident this summer,” Reed said. “And this one is for him.”
Clue is based on the popular Parker Brothers board game of the same name. The story beings at a remote mansion where six mysterious guest assemble for an unusual dinner party.
When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Col. Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up.
“Working on this show brings to mind nostalgic memories of our childhood,” Reed said “Before technology took over, there were the days of death match board games around the family table. This show has elements of the traditional board game, so much humor and a little stage magic.”
According to Reed, the cast and crew have had the time of their lives working on this show.
“I have laughed til I’ve cried,” Reed said. “And from time to time, we’ve cried until we’ve laughed, but that’s theater.”
The department has a new sound system and new communications system from the front of house to the back.
“We are so grateful to the school for buying that for us and look forward to showcasing the new technology and improvements made to the theater.” Reed said.
There are over have over 50 students working on this show and multiple departments, including the new Ag teachers.
“We absolutely could not have pulled this off without all the extra help,” Reed said. “This year we also have a huge parent volunteer presence. The ‘Drama Mama’s’ as we call them, although there are dads, too. They help with everything from snacks and small stuff to costumes and prop locating. It takes an actual village to get a show from script to stage and we love our village!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.