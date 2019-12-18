Frankston Independent School District is searching for a new superintendent, six months after former Superintendent John Allen was placed on paid administrative leave in June. Since then, assistant superintendent Nicci Cook has served as acting superintendent.
The board's agenda for Nov. 25 included a discussion of the superintendent's qualifications and a timeline for seeking a replacement.
In October, school board members consulted with an attorney and started to negotiate a retirement agreement with Allen. The district's check register shows it paid nearly $5,000 to a law firm, Abernathy, Roeder, Boyd & Hullett of McKinney, in two Nov. 15 checks.
Three months earlier, the board authorized hiring an attorney to investigate Allen's conduct at a special meeting. Early this year, following a rising chorus of discontent among school employees, Allen announced he would not seek to renew his contract, which was scheduled to expire in 2021. He also announced the district was placed under a Special Accreditation Investigation by the Texas Education Agency.
The Frankston district consists of roughly 800 students in grades K-12 in northern Anderson and southern Henderson counties. Frankston enrolls 388 elementary, 176 middle school, and 229 high school students.
Controversy erupted in Frankston when a high school principal and roughly 30 employees resigned at the end of the 2017 school year. Some complained Allen created a “hostile work environment.”
Allen, however, who had a track record of turning around failing urban schools, argued his opponents were mostly a vocal minority of residents and employees who opposed change and his agenda of education reform.
