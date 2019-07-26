The Grapeland ISD Board met on Monday, July 23rd at a Regular meeting
Superintendent Report
• Requested that the Team of 8 training for the Board be centered around Strategic Planning for Facilities
• Reported that all positions to be filled for the 19-20 school year were filled.
• Introduce Financial Consultant Johnnie Zolman to give a report on Legislative changes related to Grapeland ISD finances.
• Gave a report on 2018-19 STAAR Scores and teacher assignments for 19-20.
• Announced that Cindy Huff will take on the additional assignment of Math Instructional Specialist along with her Director of Student Services position.
• Discussed Points of Emphasis for the 19-20 school year related to attendance and truancy improvement, real time data dis-aggregation to immediately assess and address emerging issues, Enhancing College, Career, and Military readiness of GHS students, Enforcement of new secondary dress code policy and cell phone policy, implementation of an advisory period for mentoring and leadership opportunities for students, and Inclusion of Special Education students into the mainstream classroom.
• Gave a report of Elementary moving date which is July 25th beginning at 8:00 AM.
• Gave a report on Professional Dev. Schedule for 19-20 which begins on August 12th with The GISD Convocation at Grapeland First Baptist Church.
• Next Regular Meeting –Monday, August 19th at 6:00 PM
Board approved the resignations of:
• Anthony DeCello- Moving to Hull Daisetta ISD as Teacher-Coach.
• Cameron Besetzney- Moving to Snook ISD as Teacher-Coach.
• Tracy Cooper- Moving to Palestine ISD as Teacher-Coach.
Board approved the hiring of:
• Woodrow Jones as Behavior Specialist overseeing In School Suspension and Truancy.
• Cody Pierce- Teacher- Head Baseball Coach
• Robert Payne- Teacher- Head Girls Basketball Coach
Board approved the purchase of two suburbans for use of professional development and extra-curricular.
UPDATE ON THE PROGRESS OF THE CONSTRUCTION OF THE ELEMENTARY BY NEW SITE SUPERINTENDENT JUSTIN VALDEZ.
· Reported on the status of punch list items
PRESENTATION, DISCUSSION AND POSSIBLE ACTION TO ACCEPT BIDS AND PROPOSALS FROM JAMES GERMANY OF DK HANEY TO REPAIR LIGHTING, SCOREBOARD AND SOUND SYSTEM AT FOOTBALL STADIUM.
• Board accepted quotes to fix the lighting, scoreboard and sound system at Sandie Stadium.
ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORT
Julie Martin- Business Manager- Monthly Financial Report
Katie Doughty- Associate Principal- Update on Master Schedule
Christie Hill- Child Care Center Administrator- Presentation on readiness, enrollment and opening of Child Care Learning Center.
DISCUSSION AND ACTION TO APPROVE BUDGET PLANNING CALENDAR.
• Board Budget workshop dates setting budget and tax rate.
DISCUSSION AND POSSIBLE ACTION TO APPROVE THE DAEP CONTRACT WITH CROCKETT ISD
• Board voted to maintain contract with Crockett ISD.
DISCUSSION AND POSSIBLE APPROVAL OF HANDBOOKS PRESENTED.
• Board approved Employee handbook for 19-20 school year.
DISCUSSION AND POSSIBLE ACTION TO APPROVE TEACHER AND STAFF COMPENSATION PLAN RELATED TO THE PASSING OF HB 3.
• Board approved teacher compensation plan which allowed teachers to earn 2,000 above the new state minimum.
• First year teacher salary has been elevated from 32,256 to 35,660 and teachers who have 20 plus years of service have been elevated from 49,686 to 56,540.
• All support staff will receive a 1,200.00 raise.
• The Board will continue discussion about additional midyear incentives, end of year incentives and incentives for teachers and staff who instruct STAAR subjects.
CONSIDERATION AND APPROVAL OF CONSENT AGENDA ITEMS. Approval of Financial Report - Approve Minutes from the Regular Meeting of June 17th, 2019
