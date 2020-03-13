We want to extend our thanks to our community for the concern and care that you have shown during the rapidly changing circumstances surrounding COVID-19. As a district, Grapeland ISD remains committed to providing an outstanding education in a safe and secure learning environment. Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety and well-being of our students and families, our Crisis Response Team at GISD has made the proactive decision to extend Spring Break through Friday, March 20. Students should plan to return on Monday, March 23. Administrators, Principals and Directors will report on Monday, March 16. Teachers and Teacher Assistants will return to school on Wednesday, March 18th at 8:00 AM until 12:00 PM.
We are working to prepare at home assignments for the students and will send the assignments out once they are ready to go. Dual Credit classes will continue online. It is imperative that dual credit students check their AC email daily during the next week.
The Early Learning Center will remain open under stricter visitation guidelines. All UIL Athletic and Academic activities including games and practices will be cancelled for the week.
During this time, students will have access to a free brunch which will be distributed at Grapeland Elementary School in the carline starting at 10:00 to 11:00 AM or by bus to bus riders.
By taking time during the week of (March 16-20), the district will be able to conduct a full assessment of risks for students and staff who traveled during their time off.
The District will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation prior to reopening school on Monday March 23 and will communicate across all channels as updated information becomes available.
Don Jackson
Superintendent
Grapeland ISD
