Palestine schools will use a large portion of a $7.9 million grant to purchase online software that targets gaps in student learning. The district’s portion of a nationwide grant known as the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds (ESSER III) aims to redress academic achievement gaps due to loss of instructional time during the pandemic.
The funds are available through the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which stipulates their distribution through state education agencies in two phases over the next three years.
Texas Education Agency is allocating two-thirds, or $5.3 million, to Palestine Independent School District this year and the remaining one-third, or $2.7 million, in the future. The grant is intended to supplement in-school learning over the next three years.
Larissa Loveless, PISD’s director of public relations said students’ State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) scores dropped this year and were lower than in the past.
TEA released STAAR test scores Monday with confidential codes that allow parents to log in and see the students’ scores at https://texasassessment.gov/. The TEA website said this year’s scores will not be used to evaluate students and teachers.
PISD plans to use most of the grant to purchase instructional software with skill-specific and skills-driven smart technology that adjusts instruction according to individual students’ learning needs. Students will use the software on iPads and laptops at home as a supplement to classroom instruction.
The software purchases will benefit students of all grade levels but the priority is to enhance foundational learning for students in the kindergarten through eighth grades. Portions of the same grant may fund hiring additional personnel and other learning materials, but the district has yet to decide how to spend all the money.
“I can’t tell you today exactly what we’re going to do because we would not be wise stewards of our money,” Loveless said. “We have to continually be getting data back from our campuses and our teachers so we can continually monitor what’s working and not working.”
Loveless said the loss of instructional time during the pandemic hurt students’ reading skills the most, which are more complex and won’t improve as quickly as math skills, which can improve more quickly with targeted instruction.
“We’ve always had to work on our reading scores,” Loveless said. “A big, big priority to us is getting our kids reading and getting them to be good readers.”
The district hosted a community meeting in early June to gather feedback on ways to use the ESSER III funds and the school board voted to approve the application for funds June 21.
PISD’s Camp Wildcat is another avenue for helping students by encouraging involvement in activities outside the classroom through sports camps, learning activities and outdoor recreation. During June around 500 students participated in the camps. Some high school students are serving as camp counselors.
“It’s a proven fact that kids who are involved in things beyond the classroom tend to be more successful,” Loveless said. “It’s also the self-discipline you learn in an activity like that. Listening to instructions, following instructions and then being able to perform a task. Those are very valuable skills to have in a classroom.”
Elementary and junior high students participated in blueberry picking, swimming, art lessons, cooking and robotics as part of its Texas Afterschool Centers on Education (TACE) program.
The camps are also promoting students’ mental health and wellness, which suffered during the pandemic due to increased isolation.
“Camp Wildcat has kept kids in the mindset of being in school and being involved in things in school,” Loveless said. “There’s been a whole lot of interaction going on.”
With Camp Wildcat coming to a close this week, Loveless said students can improve their academic success by continuing to read and have a variety of experiences. Parents can encourage students to use self-discipline and routines and engage in activities that encourage critical thinking.
For now, helping students regain academic skills lost during the pandemic remains a challenge.
“It’s not going to be an instant fix,” Loveless said. “It’s a lot of hard work coupled with those funds that are going to [help] us get back to where we need to be.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.