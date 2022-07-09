After years of hard work, Grapeland’s Bryan Perez has earned the opportunity of a lifetime, and will get to work and learn from some of the best Investment Bankers in the world. The 2020 graduate of Grapeland High School is a finance major at Texas A&M University, and is a member of the elite program “Aggies on Wall Street.” Thanks to his hard work and this special program, Perez has secured a paid internship with Stifel Capital, and will be living and working in New York City throughout the summer.
Aggies on Wall Street is a flagship high-impact program of the Department of Finance that provides high-achieving students with superior access to opportunities in the extremely competitive investment banking industry.
“I wanted to go into investment banking, which is a good field in the finance world because it’s going to expose you to a lot at a young age,” Perez said. “In order to do that I needed to get into this program.”
Aggies on Wall Street is an organization of like minded students, who all have the same goal, which is to one day go work on Wall Street. When Bryan applied to the program they took 20 individuals from 200 applicants, all of which are students at the very top of the Finance Program at Texas A&M. Perez is a Finance major, but specializes in Investment Banking.
“This degree gives you the most options in the finance world,” he said.
Originally, Perez wanted to be a Hedge Fund manager, but he has since changed his mind and believes the best option for him could be Private Equity.
Perez explained that he fell in love with stock trading early on in high school, and was encouraged and inspired by many of his teachers to pursue this dream. Once Perez learned about the stock market he became obsessed.
“I’ve wanted to do this since I was thirteen years-old, and now all the time and effort is starting to show,” Perez said.
He explained that his parents and teachers have all helped him get to this point, and that what they taught him has come in handy.
“Coach Matthew Gayle introduced me to stock trading, Ag Gary Graham taught me how to communicate through public speaking, Tom Gates taught me how to work for a tough boss, Arthur Betz taught me the importance of God, and Anderson also taught me a lot regarding mental math,” he said.
Bryan said he believes that Grapeland and the small town life helped prepare him for this field, and gave him some advantages over many of his peers at A&M.
“I believe that growing up in a small town helped me develop a strong work ethic, and have values that will and have helped me,” Perez said. “How do you talk to someone with a Harvard MBA and private equity owner who’s been working on Wall Street for twenty years? Well, I believe the public speaking experience I had through the Ag Program at Grapeland helped me to handle that.”
The stock trading Sandie also believes that attending Texas A&M also gives him a competitive edge because of the school’s blue-collar and can-do attitude.
“A lot of students at A&M are first generation college students, and those are people that are willing to work, hustle, and are hungry for success and achievement,” he said.
Once Perez completes his summer internship, he will return to College Station to complete his senior year at Texas A&M, and will have another internship lined-up that will hopefully lead to a job in the Investment Banking industry.
