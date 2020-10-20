All students enrolled in Grapeland Independent School District must begin attending school in-person no later than Monday, Oct 26.
“After discussion with administrators and time spent reviewing data, Grapeland ISD has decided that a suspension of remote learning is in the best interest of our students,” said Don Jackson, school superintendent.
Students will be allowed to learn remotely only if the fall into one of the following categories:
•Students who have been quarantined due to close contact exposure
•Students who have received positive test results for COVID-19.
•Students who are medically fragile and have a doctor prescribed homebound patient.
•A district or campus closure
“Our district has had a low number of positive COVID-19 cases from students who are currently enrolled during the first eight weeks of school,” Jackson said. “We have also seen that a large number of students who are learning remotely are suffering academically and not showing progress. Many remote learners in our district are extremely behind the learners that are in school in one or more classes at this time.”
Jackson reported GISD’s percentage of COVID-19 in its school population is currently .0065%.
While the district feels that in-person is the best option for students, there are other options available to consider if you feel it is not in the best interest of your student to participate in-person, including transferring to another school district, home-schooling your student, or attending a virtual public school such as K-12 online.
“The administrators, teachers and staff look forward to this opportunity for your student to return to campus and anxiously await the opportunity to work with them,” Jackson said.
If you have any questions, contact Supt. Don Jackson at 936-687-4619 or by email at djackson@grapelandisd.net
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.