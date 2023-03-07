Grapeland Independent School District has chosen its lone finalist for superintendent from several candidates to replace retiring Superintendent Don Jackson.
The GISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously to name Dr. David Maass as the lone finalist for superintendent during a special meeting Monday, Feb. 27. A state-mandated 21 day waiting period will follow before the board can vote to extend an official offer.
Three finalists for the position met with the board in executive session to discuss their qualifications and vision for the future of GISD, with Maass emerging as the board’s choice.
The Monday night meeting was the second round of interviews as the district tried to find the most qualified candidate to fill the job. After meeting with the candidates, the board discussed their thoughts at length, then returned to open session where Maass was selected in a 7-0 vote.
Maass, a Nebraska native, has been an educator since 2003 and has served as Superintendent of Oglesby ISD since 2017. He received his master’s degree in Education Administration in 2006 and his doctorate in Curriculum Instruction and Higher Education in 2018, both from Texas A&M Commerce.
“I’m very excited,” Maass said. “My wife and I took a little road trip to Grapeland before the interviews took place and really enjoyed it, so I was able to secure her blessing. We’re both looking forward to becoming a part of the community.”
Maass’ list of accomplishments in his current position include receiving top ratings every year with Ogelsby ISD as well as his ability to increase enrollment, maintain low absenteeism and funding and renovation projects.
“I plan to be in Grapeland next week to meet with campus administration and see where my focus needs to be, whether that be staffing, retention or any other needs,” Maass said. “Superintendent Jackson has been nothing but helpful. He has offered his full support, as have all the board members. I’m looking forward to hitting the ground running.”
Current GISD Superintendent Jackson is set to leave the district the day before his successor takes office but will retain emeritus status and will be available to help with the transition.
“I got to meet Dr. Maass and he seems like a good fit for Grapeland,” Jackson said. “I appreciate our board for the great opportunity to serve this school and community. We were able to accomplish some great things and I believe we set our students and staff up for success going forward.”
Jackson said he and his family will remain in Grapeland where he is the pastor at Grace Bible Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.