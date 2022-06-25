Green Bay School Alumni celebrate their 50th annual homecoming reunion Saturday, July 2, in the Green Bay Community Center, 10443 S. Highway 79.
“We have worked so hard to preserve this history,” said Alumni member June McCoy. “This is the legacy of their parents and grandparents. We hope the next generation will help us to ensure that history is never lost.”
Green Bay School, an African American school, traces its origin to Oct. 11, 1889, when 11 African American men from the community formed a board of trustees and organized a school for the area's Black children.
The first school facility was provided by the Green Bay Methodist Church.
New school buildings were erected in the early 1900s that also housed the Mt. Sinai Masonic Lodge. Many teachers served the school. Area African American students attended until desegregation of area school systems was achieved in 1966.
Students and faculty from Green Bay School were integrated into the Westwood Independent School District.
One of the old school buildings now serves as the Green Bay Community Center, a nonprofit organization set up to preserve the legacy of Green Bay School.
Registration will begin at 10 a.m. and the program begins at 11 a.m.
A variety of presentations and memorabilia will highlight the school's legacy and history.
Hernandez James “Hunkie” Cooper, a Westwood High School graduate, is this year’s featured speaker for the event. Cooper played and coached professional football, playing for the Arizona Rattlers and New Orleans Saints. He is presently the wide-receivers coach for the San Diego State Aztecs.
Each alumni member, or family, is asked to donate $100, however, any donation is helpful in supporting the upkeep of the building.
In addition, fish dinners with all the trimmings will be sold for $10.
The reunion has not been held the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.