Palestine Independent School District is holding two meetings this week, a called meeting at 12 p.m. Monday and a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Both meetings are in the administration building at 1007 East Park Ave.
A grievance filed by Melissa Firmin is the subject of Monday’s called meeting. The school board is meeting in closed session to hold a hearing on the former teacher and tennis coach’s Level III Timeline Grievance and meet with legal counsel.
The board of trustees will meet in an open session following the closed session to take any action on the grievance.
The regular meeting begins Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in a closed session and convenes in the PISD Administration Office Boardroom at 6 p.m.
The superintendent’s report includes the announcement of upcoming school events, schedules, and meetings. The Junior Service League’s annual Back to School Fair is 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6; Convocation is at 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8; Meet the Teacher is 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9; First Day of School is Thursday, Aug. 11; Meet the Wildcats is at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15.
The board’s upcoming events include a regular meeting Aug. 22 and a called meeting on a date to be announced.
The chief of financial services will report on the district’s finances, the 2022-2023 Budget Workshop, and share the proposed tax rate for the 2022-2023 school year.
Consent items include approval of meeting minutes from June 20 and July 6, bills paid for June, the financial, monthly investment, and tax collection reports, donations, and designation of a tax calculation rate officer. Other consent items include a timeline for students’ credit by examination, honors courses approved for University Interscholastic League eligibility and campus start and stop times.
The board will also hear a report by the Director of School Safety and agree to the hiring of professional personnel.
Discussion and action items include electing a delegate and alternative to serve on the assembly at the Texas Association of School Boards convention Sept. 24, in San Antonio.
The school board’s executive sessions are closed to the public and allowed by state law for discussion of personnel, discussion or implementation of a safety plan, and/or discussions regarding real property or future plans.
For more information about Palestine ISD visit www.palestineschools.org.
