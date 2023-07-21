In this undated photo released by the U.S Department of Justice is a "Help Me!" sign used by a 13-year-old girl kidnapped in Texas. The girl was rescued in Southern California on July 9, 2023, when passersby saw her hold up the sign in a parked car, police said. The rescue occurred in Long Beach when officers responded to a trouble call and found the "visibly emotional and distressed girl," police said in a press release Thursday, July 20. (U.S. Department of Justice via AP)