School districts across the state received instructions for opening up sports and band practices Friday when the University Interscholastic League released its recommendations for doing so.
The UIL alerted districts that they could — but were not required to — begin summer marching band practices as well as strength and conditioning and sport-specific instruction beginning June 8. The site listed certain requirements.
“UIL will continue to work with state officials and monitor CDC and other federal guidance to determine any potential modifications,” a press release from the UIL stated. “Schools should take their local context into account when deciding whether to offer summer strength and conditioning on campus by monitoring the situation on the Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard. Schools should follow all local and state requirements when considering strength and conditioning activities.”Information on the website had nearly identical phrasing pertaining to marching band practices and rehearsals.
According to the listed requirements, students must be allowed to opt-out of workouts. Students should not be allowed to make up missed days or work- outs.
Students won’t be able to use locker rooms or showers for the strength and conditioning workouts and social distancing must be monitored, according to UIL information.
“Students should report to workouts in proper gear and immediately return home to shower at end of the workout,” the website reads. “During workouts, schools must have at least one staff member per 20 students in attendance to ensure appropriate social distancing, hygiene, and safety measures are implemented.”
Schools that hold workouts must provide hand sanitizer or stations for hand washing as well as cleaning and disinfecting workout areas each day.
For marching band activities held outdoors, everyone must remain at least 6 feet apart when not actively practicing or rehearsing. The distance rises to at least 10 feet apart while actively practicing or rehearsing, the UIL report- ed.
“Indoor practices and rehearsals can be conducted to a maximum of 25% capacity,” read the website. “Students may be placed in working groups no larger than 10 total students. Each working group should maintain an appropriate distance from other working groups.”
