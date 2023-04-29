History comes alive at Heritage Christian Academy

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas... Neches River Near Alto affecting Anderson, Cherokee, Trinity and Houston Counties. For the Neches River...including Lake Palestine, Neches, Alto, Diboll, Rockland...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 1130 AM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Neches River Near Alto. * WHEN...Until Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Expect moderate to severe flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Boat ramps and picnic areas will be completely inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 17.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:15 AM CDT Saturday was 17.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning and continue falling to 14.7 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&