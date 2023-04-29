History comes alive at Heritage Christian Academy

Thursday morning was somewhat overcast with a misting rain, the kind of conditions that could put a space rocket launch in jeopardy. Nevertheless, there stood none other than Neil Armstrong, ready and alert, just in case it would be his day to take "one small step for man..."
The role of Neil Armstrong was being filled Thursday by Heritage Christian Academy student Hudson Cole. Hudson stood at the ready to answer any and all questions about the life of one of America's most prolific historic figures in what has become known over the years as the "Living Wax Museum."
"You know, it really doesn't have an official name,” said event creator and third grade teacher Linda Love. “People just began calling it that over the years. It's really a living history lesson, and it's amazing how much work and research the kids put into it each year."
The event is coordinated by Love and fourth grade teacher Robin Taylor and has been going on for the past 11 years, only pausing during 2020 due to the pandemic.
"The kids really enjoy it and look forward to it every year, but it's not an easy assignment for them," Love said. "Once they choose their historical figure, they are assigned a biography and must do a book report. Then they follow a list of questions they have to answer about their character, and not all of the information will necessarily be in the biography, so they have to research other books and the internet."
In the end, students not only know who the famous Americans are, but have a much deeper understanding of their contributions to history. And the efforts they put into their costumes leave little to guess work as you take in their displays.
In this year’s Living Museum:
•Graycee Marsh brought to life the accomplishments of physicist and Nobel prize winner Marie Curie.
•Amri Urbina illustrated the contributions to social justice of Coretta Scott King.
•Creed Crabill learned the theory of relativity as Albert Einstein.
•Mona Gao represented the icon of nursing, Florence Nightingale.
•Jeremiah Barnett hailed the invention of the light bulb as Thomas Edison.
•Emery Shead brought to life aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart.
•Audrey Huebner represented Native American icon Pocahontas.
•Luke Wilmarth paid tribute to barrier-breaking athlete Jackie Robinson.
•Lauren Taylor Dickey illustrated the accomplishments and successes of Helen Keller.
•Meah Sander honored Jewish documentarian Anne Frank.
•Hudson Hope donned the coonskin cap of Daniel Boone.
•Haylie Pritchett brought to life 'Little Women' author Louisa May Alcott.
•Olivia Presley paid tribute to Red Cross founder Clara Barton.
•Henry Symmank honored the inventor of the automobile, Henry Ford.
•Cameron Brooks became baseball great Lou Gehrig.
•Katelyn Richardson forewarned of the British invasion as Paul Revere.
•And Carson Vannoy represented chocolate tycoon Milton Hershey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.