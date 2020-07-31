Today we honor the late Patsy Jackson, 88, of Palestine, for her 40 years of service as the secretary to the principal at Palestine High School for 40 years. Jackson passed away on Tuesday.
Jackson was born on Nov 3, 1931 in Anderson County to Oscar Eugene Hatfield and Leona Allen Hatfield. She graduated from Cayuga High School and Nixon Business College. She worked for Palestine High School as the principal’s secretary for 40 years, before her retirement.
Former PHS teacher, coach and assistant principal Bob Stephenson remembers Jackson as a student and a colleague.
“Patsy was the secretary during my four years of high school and was still there when I came back five years later as a teacher and a coach,” Stephenson said. “She was so efficient at her job, she ran that entire office and kept the principal out of trouble. Nothing seemed to phase her. She was patient and caring, able to handle situations with parents, staff and students diplomatically. When she retired they hired two people to do the work she had been doing all those years. Students may not remember who they had for math or English, but I guarantee they remember Patsy.”
PISD Alumni Jenny Todd Calk remembers Jackson with affection.
“She was always so kind and sweet to me during my years in high school,” said Calk. “She is the true definition of a fine Christian lady.”
Jeff Chavez, another PISD Alumni, remembers Jackson as a good sport.
“Back in high school, in TV productions, she played a part in a video I made,” Chavez said. “She was a good sport and really funny as the school front desk lady that gave a disapproving look at a misbehaved student. The best part was she ad libbed a line, ‘Wait til’ the principal gets ahold of you.’ Godspeed, Mrs. Patsy.”
During her life, Jackson loved to scrapbook and cook for her family. She and her husband, Charles, had one daughter, Sherrie Jones of Longview who blessed them with two grandchildren, Lacey Jones of Plano and Chris Jones of Palestine. She enjoyed traveling all over the United States with her husband Charles and grandkids.
Patsy is also remembered as a faithful Christian and active member of Friendship Baptist Church.
A friend to Jamie Rhone’s grandmother, Lillian Pettiette, Jamie remember’s Jackson fondly.
“She helped raise me, she was my granny's best friend,” said Jamie. “Patsy had the biggest heart and was always so sweet. She helped me out so much when my granny got Alzheimers. Patsy will be surely missed by all who knew her.”
Funeral services, under the direction of Rhone Funeral Home, are set for 3 p.m. on Sunday at Friendship Baptist Church in Montalba, with the Rev. Lynn Stroud, Brother Mike Biggers and Brother Jerry Horine officiating. Internment will follow in the Rock Church Cemetery in Blackfoot. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the state of service. Due to the present COVID-19 danger, face masks are required for the visitation and funeral service.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions in Jackson’s memory can be directed towards Friendship Baptist Church, 7220 FM 860, Montalba, Texas 75853 or The Alzheimer’s Association, Dallas & Northeast Texas Chapter Office, 3001 Knox Street, Ste 200, Dallas, TX 75205
