The Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce is turning up the heat for this year’s Hot Pepper Festival, commemorating Palestine’s 150-year railroad history.
“Let’s Get Loco” is this year’s theme celebrating the town’s railroad heritage that started when the International Railroad and the Houston and Great Northern Railroad came to town in 1872. They merged the next year to become the International & Great Northern Railroad.
The Hot Pepper Festival’s history is not quite as long. It started roughly 40 years ago when firefighters with the Palestine Fire Department held a chili cook-off between two fire stations. Today, the mostly foodie and music festival draws about 15,000 visitors each year, as well as vendors and musicians from around the region.
This year’s festival is hosted by the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce. It starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, with vendors and activities. The parade begins at the Anderson County Courthouse at 10 a.m. and winds through the Main Street Historic District.
Participants are encouraged to decorate floats according to the railroad theme. Those who enter the parade may pay $25 to compete for the $300 grand prize.
PACC CEO Heather Chancellor said she wants people to come to the festival to enjoy a day of fun, food, activities and music.
“At this festival we get to go a little more wild and have fun,” she said. “Come for the heat, but it’s also a great opportunity shop early for the holidays.”
The words “wild” and “fun” partly refer to the festival’s eating contests. There are three this year taking place on the El Fuego Food Stage in the Vera Bank parking lot: the Jalapeno Eating Contest sponsored by Brookshire’s, the Lolly Lick-A-Thon and the Wing Stop’s Atomic Wings Challenge.
Participants are required to complete an application and must follow the contest rules.
The judges watch for contestants to chew the spicy peppers. The pain of chewing spicy peppers may be worthwhile, as winners of each contest can earn a cash prize of $100 each.
Brandi Green, the chamber’s member relations and event coordinator, said she’s looking forward to watching the eating challenges.
“When you see the biggest, manliest man eat the hottest pepper and then cry, to me, it’s humbling,” Green said. “I don’t feel so bad then, when I cry.”
Chancellor said the Hot Pepper Fest is popular among people known as ‘Chiliheads’ who enjoy attending festivals with spicy themes.
“There’s a following of folks called Chiliheads,” she said. “Some are foodies and chefs.”
Even so, locals from Anderson County often win prizes and always have a good chance of winning.
This year’s festival is both free to the public and family-friendly.
The Redlands Hotel is allowing use of their parking lot for Kids’ Zone activities, which include a mini-train ride, a rock wall, a gyro and other rides. This is the inaugural year of the Turtle Races, brought to you by Elliott Dodge. They will be held in Rotary Park. Call the Chamber for an application. There’s also kid-friendly food available from vendors who sell lemonade, barbecue, corn dogs and baked pies.
Dogs are also welcome at the festival, but Chancellor warns against touching a dog’s face after touching spicy food.
“If you sample spicy food, your dog may not be happy with you if they lick your fingers,” Chancellor said.
Visitors also enjoy shopping from a variety of food vendors who sell salsas, mixes and other culinary items. Chancellor describes them as “the finest spices and hot sauces” from companies such as The Twisted Pepper Company, Old Bones Chili, Klowns on Fire, the Evil Cowboy and Texas’ Finest Seasonings and Hot Sauce.
The Texas Toffee Company and Palestine Texas Pecans are selling candies and pecans.
Dozens of gourmet food trucks and food vendors offer festival fare along several city blocks while treats are also available at local eateries.
Many Main Street boutiques are open for business during the festival and sell a variety of products, including clothing, decor, furniture, antiques, shoes, groceries, gifts and hair supplies.
Local nonprofits are selling items such as t-shirts and crafts to raise funds for their organizations.
Attractions at this year’s festival also include a firetruck and vehicles sponsored by the American Legion and the National Guard on display. CARS of Palestine is hosting its annual People’s Choice Car Show at the Palestine Senior Center, 200 N. Church St.
Photo ops with the Chamber’s jumbo chili pepper are free and photos with the Texas Gold RV Ranch’s vintage trailer are available for $3 each.
Music is a big part of every Hot Pepper Festival.
Will Carter of Katy, who sings the hit “Wrong Side of Town,” performs at 11 a.m. He’s followed at 1 p.m. by Wesley Pruitt of Canton, who returns to perform his mix of blues and rock rhythms from albums such as his latest titled Gypsy Soul. At 3 p.m. the music stage features local talent Cade Calloway of Elkhart. Calloway is described as an “up and coming country singer.”
The local band Almost Legal performs at noon in The Hollow next to Old Town Palestine. Other music acts perform on the Ben. E. Keith Stage throughout the day.
Sponsors of the 2022 Hot Pepper Festival include Bud Light, Palestine Regional Medical Center, Elliott Chrysler Dodge, Palestine Fire Extinguisher, J & K Electrical, the Palestine Herald-Press, Waste Connections and the City of Palestine.
