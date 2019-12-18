For East Texas game hunters, the perfect stocking stuffer might include a $250 check written to the Palestine Education Foundation for the 2020 Predator Classic.
The Predator Classic, a new three-day hunting event, starts sundown on Friday, Feb. 28, and ends at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1. The hunt will raise money for the education foundation of the Palestine Independent School District.
In the Combo Hunt, hunters will gun for the holy trinity of East Texas predators: coyote, fox, and bobcat. They will earn 100 points points for bobcats, 75 points for fox, and 50 points for coyote.
If more than one team snags all three animals, points will determine the winner. In the event of a tie, the weight of the coyotes will determine the winner.
Teams compete for cash prizes: $750 for first-place, $500 for second-place, and $250 to the team placing third.
Aside from the Combo Hunt, another three hunts will compete for most hogs, biggest coyote, and biggest raccoon. Prizes for those hunts will amount to 50 percent of the money collected for each hunt.
All profits go to the Palestine Independent School District Education Foundation.
It's all about getting hunters involved in supporting education.
“We were looking for ways to include other members of the community in supporting our school’s education foundation,” PISD spokesperson Larisse Loveless said. “We felt this would be a unique way to include our local hunters.”
The PISD Education Foundation, a non-profit to promote excellence in education and innovative teaching, works with the school district and community to raise money for education. Projects include classroom technology and scholarships for graduating seniors.
This past year was the first for the foundation, which kicked off fund-raising efforts with “Purses and Pearls,” a purse bingo, Loveless said. “Obviously, that’s one segment of the populations, the ladies,” she said.
A homecoming golf weekend tournament at the Wildcat Golf Course for alumni represented another way to involve more people in supporting education.
For the Predator Classic, Loveless contacted Game Warden Brandon Thacker and learned big hunts were popular in the hunting world. Such hunts also thinned populations of predators that damage the eco-system when they overpopulate.
Larissa hopes this event will become a community tradition.
“This is about supporting the community and meeting them where they are, Loveless said. “It's finding areas where people are comfortable and giving them unique and fun ways to support our school and children’s educations.”
Entry fees are $200 per team of up to three. Entry fees for the Combo plus all three extra hunts are $250 each. Registration fees are tax deductible.
Teams must stay together while hunting, and team members must have a current hunting license. Hunters may start from any spot in Texas, provided they reach the check-in point by 2 p.m. on March 1.
Team members designated on the entry permit cannot change during the hunt.
All predators must be shot during the contest period of Feb. 28 through March 1. All calibers and gauges are acceptable. Penning, trapping, and picking up road kill are prohibited. Questionable animals may be skinned and checked for signs of snares or traps, as well as earlier kills. Anyone suspected of cheating will be disqualified.
All hunters and kills are subject to checks by a game warden during the hunt. Hunters should follow county, state, and federal hunting laws.
Entrants under 18 must have a signed notarized form from their parent or guardian, and they must hunt with an adult.
The weigh-in takes place at the Anderson County Youth Livestock arena, with BBQ by Big Dud's Bar-B-Que and catering.
All proceeds go to the Palestine ISD Education Foundation and grants for innovative instruction in the Wildcat Nation.
Winners may be subject to a polygraph test.
Participants must have access to areas to hunt and are responsible for disposing of their own kill.
Registrations are not complete until registration forms and waivers are returned, and teams have paid in full.
Register in person at 1007 E. Park Ave., or online https://formsmarts.com/form/2336?mode=h5&via=f8s.co.
For more information, contact Larissa Loveless at 903-731-8000 EXT. 1271
