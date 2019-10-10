A Huntsville ISD bus has flipped in Montgomery County near Richards on Thursday.
Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies say there were 23 people on the bus. Texas DPS troopers report that the driver and one student suffered minor injuries. The sheriff's office reported that several others were taken to nearby hospitals for evaluation.
The bus was transporting the freshman football team to a game at Montgomery High School. FM 1791 was shut down while crews worked to clear the scene.
According to Montgomery County Police Reporter, the bus was traveling down FM 1791 in far north Montgomery County when it entered a curve. After a tire slipped off the pavement, the driver over-corrected, crossed the roadway and climbed the embarkment on the opposite side of the road. The bus then rolled.
According to HISD officials, school police and administrators are in route to the wreck site.
