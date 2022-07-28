AUSTIN — Landmark legislation passed in 2019 geared toward improving teacher retention is not having the anticipated impact due to inflation, school superintendents say.
Members of the Texas Housing Public Education Committee on Monday heard testimony on House Bill 3, which in part sought to provide salary relief for teachers and staff while also capping rising property taxes. Those who testified at the hearing said rising prices are making those adjustments moot.
“House Bill 3 was passed in 2019, and guaranteed a minimum 3% gain for almost all school districts. However, as you know, the rate of inflation has far surpassed that 3% rising cost of living that has eaten up the teacher salary increase approved just three years ago,” Seminole ISD Superintendent Kyle Lunch told the committee. “Schools really are struggling to keep up, especially when it comes to retaining quality teachers during this devastating teacher shortage … not to mention the increased operating costs, such as technology, security supplies and especially transportation, given the record high price of fuel.”
Inflation is impacting the global economy following two years of the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. annual inflation rate hit 9.1% in June, a 40-year record.
Because HB 3 did not include an inflation adjustment, school districts are having to make “painful budget decisions,” Northside ISD Superintendent Brian Woods said.
Woods compared what his school district is facing this budget cycle to the 2011 school budget cuts, where lawmakers slashed more than $4 billion from education the following school years. That cut led to the laying off of more than 12,000 teachers and support staff as classroom sizes swelled.
“We only recovered from the cuts in 2011 with the passage of House Bill 3, and of course, you know what inflation has done to that since then,” Woods said.
Many of the speakers Monday tied the rising cost of living with the lack of correlating compensation as one of the key causes of dwindling teacher retention.
Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District, located outside of Houston and one of the largest school districts in the state, has about 470 openings of its 6,390-teacher workforce. Ahead of the 2022-23 school year, the district has about 90% of its total staff positions filled, said Joel Weckerly, the district’s director of communication.
For Houston Independent School District, the largest school district in the state, there are approximately 2,000 total openings districtwide of the total 27,000 full- and part-time positions. Of those, there are 800 teacher openings for 11,000 positions, district officials said.
Last school year, nearly 43,000 Texas teachers left their job, according to a report by the Texas American Federation of Teachers released Tuesday.
The report, which received teacher feedback across the state, outlined solutions in addressing staffing shortages. Those include improving working conditions, increasing compensation and providing affordable, robust health care benefits.
“In the big scheme of things, when I listen to our support staff having to decide on feeding their families, unable to cover medical expenses, or splitting mortgage payments, it truly saddens me,” Cypress-Fairbanks ISD paraprofessional Chikita Washington said in the report. “Ultimately, who suffers in this debacle? The students.”
While the report acknowledges there is not just one fix to addressing staffing problems, a significant one would be to improve salaries, it said. On average, Texas teachers make nearly $7,500 less than the national teacher salary average, it said.
In addition, teachers are asked to do more tasks with less time and resources. As part of the report, teachers asked that lawmakers not only pass legislation that helps increase pay significantly, but also offer supplements for additional duties and stipends for hard-to-staff assignments.
Teachers also suggested recruiting bonuses and expanding tuition reimbursement programs.
Woods recommended lawmakers look into adjusting teacher retirement provisions that do not allow education staff to retire and then easily return to schools. This provision was put in place to protect the Texas Retirement System of Texas pension fund by disincentivizing early retirement for educators, adding that high levels of early retirement can have a negative impact on the fund, per its website.
Woods said if he were able to hire retired teachers and staff even on a part-time basis, he would do everything in his power to accommodate them.
“What can we do as a state to allow, in some way, retired folks to come back – whether they be retired teachers, retired administrators, retired counselors (or) retired custodians and child nutrition workers?” Woods asked. “We can use all those folks right now; we are struggling in every (position).”
In mid-July, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said Texas has an estimated $149.07 billion in general revenue for the 2022-23 biennium, an increase of $13.75 billion from previous projections.
State lawmakers will decide how that money is — or is not — spent come January.
Woods said he is “extremely interested” to see how the Legislature will deal with the extra funding.
“The labor market, as it is, allows folks to not only leave this profession and go get another job, but to leave this profession and go get a job that pays them twice what they left,” Woods said. “Now we're in a very dangerous environment that's tied to the labor market, where teachers are being recruited out of schools because they are hardworking, have a natural skill set, they’re not afraid to roll their sleeves up, … and they're being hired in other industries and paid a tremendous amount more than we can.”
