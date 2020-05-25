Good things come to those who wait. Just ask Palestine senior Zaquoriance Johnson.
Johnson sat anxiously as the ping pong ball he drew put him at the end of the pecking order. It was a “deflating” experience for him and his mother, Veita Sadler, who still hoped Johnson could defy the 10 percent odds he had of winning the car.
He watched as nine students went before him for an opportunity to win a 2020 Toyota Corolla.
The car was free to the winning student: Cost, tax, title, and license were covered by Palestine Toyota.
Students had been working towards this day for much of the school year. Seniors would earn an entry for every six-week period they had perfect attendance. Once the entries were collected, they were put in a bag. Ten names were drawn at random.
Marquis Thompson, Stephenia Ramirez, Ambrianna Price, Noah Alexander, Cristobal Sanchez, Raina Hanzik, Rodolfo Cabrera, Samuel Veneris, Caleb Posada, and Zaquoriance Johnson all drew numbers to determine the order in which they would pick from ten seemingly identical keys.
Only one, however, could start the car.
“Giving back is something we focus our entire business on,” Palestine Toyota General Manager Chuck Eldridge said. “This is just one small way we can give back. It's an honor for us to be able to do something like this for the community.”
The anticipation of Palestine Toyota's 2020 winner nearly came to an end three spots before Johnson. Ambrianna walked up to the hood of the white sedan and held the emergency button, anticipating the sound of her new car.
A car alarm did go off. However, it was the sound of the winning Westwood car Toyota will give away on June 5.
Rodolfo Cabrera was the ninth student to test his luck. The jubilant crowd of family and staff went stone-silent as he pressed the alarm panic-button on his chosen key.
There was a brief moment of shock when the alarm didn't sound. But with only one key left all eyes turned towards Johnson – his mother was the first to scream in rejoice.
“It never gets old seeing the winner's reaction,” Eldridge said. “I didn't know what key it was until the end. This was exciting for me too. This is the first time we've had someone win with the last key.”
Eldridge met Johnson with the keys to his first car. The winning key sounded the car alarm as it echoed throughout the building – sending the crowd in an uproar.
“I felt instant happiness and love,” Johnson said when he saw his mom's reaction.
