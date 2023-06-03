Kennedy’s Cause thanks Neches Elementary

Friday, May 19 was a special day at Neches Elementary School as six students were recognized for their top efforts in collecting soda tabs for Kennedy’s Cause, which would, in turn, go to support Ronald McDonald House of Dallas.
“We are overwhelmed with gratitude for our friends, family and community,” Smith said. “So many people have pulled together for Kennedy. The kids today didn’t know that Kennedy would be here. We are so thankful for their efforts.”
An off-the-cuff remark during a video resulted in a contest of grand proportions at NES, which found Neches students, families and area businesses chipping in to help Kennedy Smith and her family show their appreciation for the support they have received from the Ronald McDonald House and Scottish Rite Hospital.
On Feb. 10, two-year-old Kennedy was diagnosed with Juvenile Dermatomyositis, or JDM, an autoimmune disorder that attacks the muscles and joints of her body.
“We immediately started treatments every other week with IV steroids in an attempt to combat the inflammation in Kennedy's body,” said Kennedy’s mother Bekah Smith. “This disease attacks the muscles and joints, but it also impacts the way her kidneys function. She was also put on Methotrexate injections the day we saw the doctor. Her body, specifically liver function, has to be closely monitored.”
In addition to the IV steroids, Kennedy is on aggressive oral medications daily and topical ointments for the skin rash because of the autoimmune disease. Approximately, one month ago, the family was given the news that her body needed stronger intervention compared to the IV steroids we had been given, so she was recommended for Intravenous immunoglobulin, or IVIG, which requires a two-day hospitalization at Scottish Rite. Infusions were initially 3 hours, 3 days a week but were increased to 8 hours for the IVIG.
“When we are receiving treatment, the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas has provided us a place to stay,” Smith said. “We have had the opportunity to meet other families facing similar difficulties and ones that face much tougher situations. It's the most humbling experience to meet and interact with these families and children.”
For decades Ronald McDonald Houses across the nation have encouraged people to donate soda tabs. The tabs are recycled, and the money is used to fund overnight stays for families whose children are receiving medical treatment. Tabs are easier to store than whole cans in the facilities’ limited space and are more sanitary than the entire can, which is important in keeping facilities clean and healthy for guests.
“In a video I posted, I said that Kennedy looks forward to her time at the Ronald McDonald House, and if people would collect soda tabs for us, we would be happy to pick them up from them,” Smith said. “I had no idea that would result in being given hundreds of thousands of soda tabs. Families have been collecting them. Neches has been collecting them. Nucor has reached out to me and is willing to collect them for us. It’s been more than a little overwhelming.”
Neches Elementary’s Olivia Whitfield organized the efforts at NES. She reached out to the family and told them about prizes she was planning to give the children who brought the most tabs in. Naturally, Kennedy and her family wanted to be on hand to congratulate the winners as well.
All totaled, Neches Elementary students brought in 168,594 soda tabs for Kennedy’s Cause.
But soda tabs weren’t the only efforts made by the Smith family to give back to the organizations that have taken such good care of Kennedy. One evening during her regular prayer time, the thought occurred to Smith that she and her family are supposed to have a lemonade stand to support these organizations that have done so much for their family. Smith didn't know how that would work, but she continued to pray about it.
“Kennedy loves pink lemonade,” Smith said. “So we were going to have a stand to give back. We hoped to raise $1,000 to split between Scottish Rite and the Ronald McDonald House.”
On May 6, “Kennedy's Cause: Spreading Love through Lemonade” was born. The event took place in the Southside Baptist Church parking lot and was a smashing success.
“The weather was perfect. Over 20 family and friends came to help us operate the lemonade stand,” Smith said. “The support from our family, friends and community was such a blessing to us as a family.”
In the end, $8,139.55 was raised for Scottish Rite Children's Hospital and the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas, a testament to the sense of community and the values held closely by the people of East Texas.
“Palestine Junior Service League provided our largest donation of the day,” Smith said. “We also had several sponsors for the event. James and Makenzie Mays of Great American T-shirt Company provided us with t-shirts for the event. Richard and Tara Farris of Palestine Sign Company provided us with a banner. ETX Balloon Gal provided our beautiful balloon arch. Bryan Jones at Red Hat Rentals donated a tent for us to use. Brenda Bing donated dozens of homemade cookies. Chanta Shellenbarger of C Shell Customs helped with graphic designs and décor and Southside Baptist Church allowed us to use their parking lot for the event. We also want to say a special thanks to the Palestine Fire Department and our Sheriff, Rudy Flores, for visiting us that day.”
To donate or volunteer for Kennedy’s Cause call Bekah Smith at 903-724-0351 or email bekahwebb2@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.