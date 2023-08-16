Kicking off the new year

Westwood Junior High hosted its Meet the Teacher Monday night with the theme “Under Construction: Building Learners & Leaders.” Students and their families picked up schedules, toured the school and met teachers.
According to Cassandra Huddleston the new assistant principal at Westwood Jr. High, this is the first year the Jr. High hosted a structured Meet the Teacher event, instead of just a schedule pick up time.
“We had almost 75% student turnout,” Huddleston said. “This is unheard of at our level. We are so proud of our teachers for being here, parents for coming in and supporting teachers and students for coming in excited for school.”
Westwood’s 2023-2024 school year began Wednesday, Aug. 16.
