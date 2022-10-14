Palestine High School Band Director Adrian Alonzo received a special honor at Friday’s pep rally. He got to kiss a pig.
PHS students, teachers and staff chipped in coins and dollar bills all week in a spirited competition to raise $500 to fight cancer and make the moment happen.
Student Council members planned the Kiss A Pig fundraiser to support Paint Palestine Pink while raising money to help high school faculty and staff who are fighting cancer. Roughly a dozen student council members participated in the Oct. 1 community-wide event.
Student Council Sponsor and Culinary Arts Teacher Michele Mason said the students wanted to do a service project for people they know.
“We have lots of staff members who have survived cancer and some who are going through it right now,” Mason said.
Principal William Stewart, PhD, and Mason asked teachers to participate by collecting money in jars placed in their classrooms.
Student Council members collected the jars from classrooms and counted the money each day this week.
The contest took on a spirit of fun as some teachers sent students to put funds into others’ accounts. Faculty who led the contest on different days include Athletic Director Lance Angel, Welding Teacher Gary Scoggin and Alonzo.
The Texas Association of Student Councils decides on a theme each school year. This year’s theme is “Kick Cancer.”
In September the PHS council raised $1,215 for a fellow student who is fighting cancer.
Mason said council members are organizing activities each month. They plan to file a report with the state association at the end of the school year.
“We are striving to get recognized in the area for service,” Mason said.
More than 100 students belong to the PHS Student Council this year, which equals roughly one-tenth the school’s enrollment.
Mason credits Student Council leaders for making an impact on other students. They include Monze Castillo, president; Irene Deamesi, vice president; Samantha Chaidez, secretary; Natalie Guillen, treasurer; and Kortney Johnson, historian.
“This group of kids really is selfless,” Mason said. “They’re doing a great job of changing the culture and climate of our school.”
