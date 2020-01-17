Willie T. Langston II has been selected as this year’s Distinguished Alumnus by the Palestine High School Alumni Association, association president Debbie Nethery announced. He will be honored at the annual meeting and dinner at 6 p.m. Feb. 7, at Ben E. Keith’s Community Room.
Langston is chairman and a co-founder of Avalon Advisors, a $9 Billion asset management and advisory firm in Houston, Texas.
Prior to forming Avalon, he spent five years helping start Morgan Stanley’s Private Wealth Management Division in Texas. From 1985 to 1996, Langston was with Goldman Sachs’ Private Wealth Management Division in Houston. He began his career at Coopers & Lybrand in 1981 and obtained his CPA license in 1983.
As the National Finance Chair for the Ted Cruz for President Campaign, Langston helped raise more than $92 million, the most in a Republican primary up until then.
Cruz, a Republican U.S. senator from Texas, regards Langston as one of his closest friends. “I love him like a brother,” Cruz said. “He’s truly a Godly man, with a heart for Jesus and wisdom that is truly uncommon.”
Cruz said Langston exemplifies integrity.
“In every instance, he endeavors to do the right thing, and he does so with a quiet humility,” Cruz said. “He lives in the Word of God; he’s a man of prayer. In times of trouble, I rely on his judgement.”
“He’s brilliant, and he can impress the savviest Wall Street investors, but he has kept his small-town East Texas roots and common sense. Willie is a good man, with a good heart, making a profound difference in Texas and our nation.”
Langston graduated fifth in his PHS class of 1977. He was captain of the football team and most valuable player in baseball, receiving All District Honors in both.
Langston was student body president and president of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. His classmates voted him “Most Representative.”
Langston graduated Summa Cum Laude from Texas A&M University in 1981. He was president of the Business School and Baptist Student Union, and led the founding of the Annual Business Career Fair in 1980, now one of the country's largest college career fairs. He received his master's degree from Stanford Business School in 1985.
Langston was born in Palestine in 1959 to Willie and Vaude Langston, making his first home in a garage apartment near Memorial Hospital.
Currently, he is a board member of Breakaway Ministries, a Bible study ministry at Texas A&M University; a member of the Mays School of Business Advisory Board at Texas A&M University; chairman of the Deacons, a 1,000-plus organization at Second Baptist Church in Houston; and chairman of Glorieta Christian Camp, a 3,000 bed, 2,400-acre camp near Santa Fe, New Mexico, where he and his wife met in 1979.
Langston is a former board member of The Star of Hope, the fourth largest homeless shelter in the United States; former chairman of the board of Houston Christian High School; a former outside investment advisor to the Texas A&M Foundation; and former Trustee of the 12th Man Foundation. He is also past president of the Houston Children’s Educational Opportunities Foundation, and a past president of the Houston Chapter of the Stanford Business School Alumni Association. Additionally, in 2007, Langston received the Outstanding Businessman of the Year award from the Mays College of Business.
Willie and his wife, Marian, live in Houston where they raised three children; Laura, Will, and Rebecca.
Former classmate and friend, Gus Fernandez, of Houston, recalls meeting Langston when they were 15.
He said they became friends the first day they met. “By day two we were best friends, and by day three he was the brother I never had,” said Fernandez. “He is one of the kindest, most loyal, and most humble people I have ever known.
“I had no idea how smart he really was until our first semester at A&M. He’s always been focused on his goals, never wavering in his commitment to his future, his friends, and family, and most important his faith in God.”
Melvin Coleman, of Palestine has fond memories of their football days. “Willie and I played peewee football at the ”Y.” Dan Stevens’ dad was our coach, and there were several other classmates on the team,” said Coleman. They went on to play football at Palestine High School, and Coleman recalls, “Willie always led the best prayer on the team, and he was the most respected captain we had.”
Tickets for this year’s meeting and dinner can be purchased for $25, from Jan. 13 – Feb. 1, by board members Debbie Nethery, by calling 903-731-2093, or Linda Atwood, 903-724-0872; at Charles E. Dickens Fine Jewelry, 100 W. Oak St.; or at the PISD Central Office, 1007 E. Park Ave.
The community is invited to attend, including family, friends, former classmates, and alumni.
