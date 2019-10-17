Safety Town is like Palestine – only smaller.
With streets and street signs, and buildings that resemble local landmarks, Safety Town looks like a minature city, about the size of a typical Palestine backyard. Using real traffic signs, a real police officer, and real vehicles—though they're only tricycles – this little town aims to teach young children how to stay safe.
Over the last six years, Rotary's Safety Town has introduced hundreds of local children to safety protocols through hands-on activities and fun. Sitting in a fenced area just outside the Palestine Mall, Safety Town is maintained by dozens of Palestine Rotary members.
The inspiration for Palestine's Safety Town came from Hugh Summers. He saw a Safety Town built by the Huntsville Rotary Club and wanted to build one here. Summers and other Rotary members invested time and about $20,000 into the project. Now students visit Safety Town about three days a year.
On Thursday morning, about 200 students in first and second grades from Westwood Primary, Neches Elementary, Oakwood Elementary, and the University of Texas at Tyler's University Academy, visited Safety Town to learn about traffic safety, internet safety, fire and ambulance safety, and ATV safety.
Corporal Joseph Tinsley, of the Palestine Police Department stood by one of town's busy intersections. He said he's teaching kids to read the signs, especially the green ones—with street names. “Look for Queen Street,” he tells one student whizzing by on a tricycle. “Where's Reagan Park?” he asks another.
Tinsley wants the kids to read street signs so they can convey their location to a 911 dispatcher.
Cathy Odom, a second-grade teacher at Westwood Primary who accompanied her class of 20 kids, said the class's annual visit to Safety Town helps her students learn traffic safety, which many do not learn at home. Odom has taught at Westwood Primary for five years.
Amariyee Dunlap, 7, was making her first visit to Safety Town. She liked it because she could burn some energy.
Zamaria McMorris, 7, visited Safety Town for the second time. She enjoyed seeing the fire truck, where fire fighters showed their tools.
Tinsley was assisted by members of Elkhart High School's Interact Club, who wore yellow vests while directing the tricyclists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.