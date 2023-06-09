Dear Editor,
Jimmy Ray Odom died Monday, June 5 in Palestine. He was in his 88th year.
For anyone who knew Jimmy Ray, he was an unforgettable character, a man of many parts.
Part of his magic was a focus that could burn a hole through your defenses right to your heart.
As a new reporter at the Herald-Press the summer of 1999, I recall he was the very first member of the community I met.
He offered to take me for a ride around both the city and the surrounding area. For four hours Jimmy Ray kept my attention, pointing out interesting places, telling me fascinating stories, and recalling even the tiniest historical details about a multitude of people, events and landmarks.
His professional life was as a glassworker at the local plant, but his real loves, in addition to his wife and family, were country music and especially the history of Anderson Country.
He served many years on the county’s Historical Commission, and served as my primary source for dozens of stories.
When I visited with him last year, at the home he built on a lake east of town, he still had that easy smile, a soft lilt in his voice and an affection for all things Anderson County.
Jimmy Ray Odom was my ‘Most Unforgettable Character from Palestine.’ I loved him and will miss him.
Joseph Chaillot
Joseph Chaillot was an award-winning columnist and reporter while writing for the Palestine Herald-Press from 1999 to 2001.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.