Lincoln/A. M. Story High School Alumni enjoy reunion

The Lincoln/A. M. Story High School Alumni Committee hosted a School Reunion for Alumi the weekend of Aug. 4 through Aug. 6 at the Palestine Senior Activity Center. The three day event was attended by over 110 alumni and guests.
Activities began on Friday with opening prayer by Utah Young, ‘Registration Meet and Greet’, a Proclamation by Rashad Mims, Anderson County Commissioner Pct. 2 and dinner was catered by 4J’s Restaurant.
The Saturday activities began with opening prayer by Reverend Roy Duncan, and greetings by Palestine Mayor, Mitchell Jordan. The keynote speaker, was Attorney Lena Leigh Wilson Cravin. Her message expanded on the reunion theme, ‘Still Making A Difference.’
Cravin highlighted the extraordinary legacy and many achievements of Lincoln/A. M. Story High School Alumni in spite of the often challenging circumstances which so many alumni experienced while growing up and attending school in Palestine. She also emphasized the importance of preserving the legacy and of duplicating the former Lincoln/A. M. Story High School belief in students’ potential, methods of teaching, encouragement from teachers and community support, allowing current and future students to survive, achieve and thrive at the highest levels.
Clevel Scott and Vernon Denmon honored recently deceased alumni.
Dinner was catered by Micheaux’s Southern Cuisine Restaurant of Missouri City, Texas.
Acknowledgements and appreciation was extended to the Alumni Committee, Chairman, Leroy White and members Lou Barrett, Lorenza Benton, James Davis, Vernon Denmon, Christine Ealy, Joyce Hansley, Elvin Nixon, Clevel Scott and Juanita Taylor.
Anea C. Williams, a past scholarship recipient, was introduced.
Alumni attendees generously donated funds to the 2023/2024 Lincoln/A. M. Story High School Alumni Scholarship Fund.
The weekend concluded with alumni attending church services at The Antioch Church of Palestine. The message was delivered by Clevel Scott. The church also hosted lunch for alumni following services.
A great time was had by all who attended. Alumni are eagerly anticipating the next reunion in October 2025.
