Greg and Patricia Champagne, the owners of Discount Pools, awarded four scholarships to area graduates Wednesday, May 26.
“We try to give back to the community,” Patricia said. “This is just one way of supporting the kids.”
This year, the Champagnes gave four $500 scholarships to Mary Kate Soucek form Slocum, Allyssa Covington-Pruneadu from Elkhart, Edward Birdow from Westwood and Mia Ramos from Palestine.
This is the second year for the Champagnes to give scholarships to area seniors.
“We try to do one from each school,” Patricia said.
They were assisted in their decision of each recipient by teachers and counselors from the various schools.
“Next year, Red Dirt Pest Control is going to get involved and give out two scholarships as well,” Patricia said.
