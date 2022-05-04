Anderson County education professionals were shown some community love and appreciation during a special reception Tuesday at The Historic. Throughout the evening, teachers and education professionals enjoyed fantastic food, dancing and an opportunities to win over 50 fun prizes provided by local businesses.
The Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce, Palestine Regional Medical Center and Ben E. Keith hosted the county-wide appreciation soiree in honor of Teacher's Appreciation Week.
“We wanted our teachers to know that we really appreciate everything they’ve been through over the last few years and everything they do for our children day-to-day,” said Heather Chancellor, Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber.
This is the first time this once annual event has been held since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Palestine Regional Medical Center was thrilled to team up with the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce and over 50 other businesses in the community to bring back Teacher Appreciation Night, after having put the event on hiatus due to the pandemic,” said Roy Finch, Chief Executive Officer of PRMC. “Together, we brought an evening of food, fun, gifts and much-deserved appreciation to the teachers of Anderson County.”
The theme for the night was “Hanging with my Gnomies” and everyone in attendance seemed to enjoy the event.
“It was wonderful to be back together with fellow educators from the county,” said Larissa Loveless, Public Relations Director for Palestine Independent School District. “A huge thank you to Palestine Regional Medical Center, the Chamber and Ben E. Keith for helping us all return to normal and realize the huge support network Anderson County educators have. It was a great time of celebration at The Historic.”
