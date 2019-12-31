With a 90-percent graduation rate, Texas boasts one of the nation's best rates – and local rates are even higher. On the down side, statewide gaps in high school graduation rates persist between urban and rural school districts.
The Texas Education Agency reports Palestine, Westwood, and Elkhart school districts graduate 99 to 100 percent of students.
For Texas, the online rating system published by TEA, txschools.gov, rates each district. At Palestine and Westwood Independent School Districts, 99 percent of students graduated in four years.
The 90 percent overall graduation rate for Texas, reported by TEA, ranks below the 91 percent rate for Iowa and New Jersey, as reported by the National Center for Education Statistics. Graduation rates for Kentucky and Tennessee equal those here at 90 percent.
Graduation rates statewide for public high school students are taken from the 2016-2017 school year – the latest available from education agency reports nationwide.
In Texas, high school graduates, aside from completing a minimum number of credits in required subjects, must pass five exams in Algebra I, English I and II, US History and biology. The exams are called State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, or STAAR.
Texas requires public schools to follow the Foundation Graduation Program. Students earn a minimum of 22 credits, or can, with 26 credits, complete a Distinguished Level of Achievement.
Strong local graduation rates result from teachers, administrators, parents, and community members working together to engage and support students, local officials said.
“We're blessed in Westwood to have parents who support the schools and the kids,” Superintendent Wade Stanford said.
Larissa Loveless, spokesperson for Palestine schools, said the district's expansion of pre-K education this year also will help close achievement gaps.
“We never feel like what works today will work tomorrow,” said Loveless, a teacher and administrator at Palestine schools for 19 years.
Local dropout rates, locally and statewide, were low. At Westwood and Palestine schools, the reported dropout rate was 0.4 percent in 2019; at Elkhart, it was 0 percent. Texas' dropout rate is 1.9 percent.
Even so, census bureau statistics paint a less sanguine picture of local and state educational achievement. The U.S. Census Bureau reports, among adults 25 and older, only 83 percent in Anderson County, and 88 percent in Texas, graduated from high school.
Census Bureau reports also show wide gaps in high school graduation rates between urban and rural districts. Statewide, counties with higher populations correlate with higher graduation rates.
Collin County, north of Dallas, for example, reported a 94-percent high school graduation rate, compared to 29 percent in Presidio County.
