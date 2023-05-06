Christian Heritage Academy Principal Tammy Patton and Assistant Principal Christie Hill booked first-class accommodations for Tuesday night as students surpassed fundraising goals putting them on the roof of the school for an overnight stay.
"These kids worked so hard," Patton said. "We set a goal of $14,000 for them this year. If they hit that, they would get to hit us with a pie. When they passed that mark, I said I would spend the night on the roof if they hit $15,000. Christie offered to join me if they hit $16,000, and here we are, ready to climb up on the roof!"
This year marks the school's 20th anniversary in Palestine and the third year that the students have participated in the school's Fun Run event, CHA's only fundraiser. When the dust had settled, the students had raised just shy of $17,000 which the school will use to purchase smart boards and other technology and classroom needs that will benefit the student body.
While being on the roof, especially from 3 p.m. until 8 a.m., doesn't sound like a desirable task, the school leaders were prepared for an enjoyable experience. The rooftop area was outfitted with a tent, lounge chairs, an umbrella and fans which made the evening more comfortable.
"We also set up cornhole boards, we had dominos, we had Uno and playing cards and we had a football," Patton said. "We invited the kids' parents to bring them by at random and we played catch with them from the rooftop. "
