Toby Jordan, a member of Cayuga FFA, caught a calf during the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo’s Calf Scramble January 21, earning a $500 purchase certificate for a show heifer and the chance for up to $16,000 in scholarship awards. Jordan’s parents are Laurie and Trey Jordan of Montalba. His award was sponsored by C.A.R. Transport Inc.
One of the Stock Show’s most iconic and popular events, the Calf Scramble gives 20 students an opportunity to catch 10 calves during one of 23 performances of the legendary Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo held January 13 through February 4. Those not catching calves receive a pair of Justin Boots courtesy of the iconic western footwear maker. Justin Boots and Texas Mutual Insurance Company are overall underwriters for the legendary Calf Scramble Program.
Since the Fort Worth Calf Scramble began in 1987, the program has distributed almost $4 million to nearly 8,000 Texas students providing funds for the purchase of their beef or dairy heifer and more than $3.6 million in scholarships has been awarded to more than 1,600 students in recognition of their hard work and completion of the program. Jordan will use the purchase certificate toward the cost of a heifer that he will raise and exhibit at next year’s Stock Show. Exhibitors that submit monthly reports and a final essay may be eligible for scholarship awards that can range between $500 and $16,000.
Come be a part of Show Life during 23 days of fun and excitement that celebrates our authentic western vibe at the 2023 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. Rodeo in the amazing Dickies Arena is just part of the experience that also includes tantalizing food, shopping, livestock shows, live music, carnival-midway, equestrian competitions, petting zoo and much more. Make plans today by visiting www.fwssr.com then get ready for a legendary good time at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo – January 13 through February 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.