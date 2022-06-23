A partnership with NASA’s Columbia Scientific Balloon Base is allowing Palestine Independent School District to train its bus drivers safely and conveniently. Three driver trainees are completing the program this month and begin routes in August when school starts.
The launch pad at the balloon base continues to serve NASA’s hot air balloon campaigns supporting scientific research. However, between those times, the launch pad is doubling as an entry level bus driver training site.
The program began last month after PISD Transportation Director Breck Quarles completed requirements to launch the program.
Quarles started looking for a site more than two years ago. After NASA’s officials approved the program, he built a curriculum specific to the new site.
The drivers started training on the launch pad last month, learning maneuvers such as parallel parking, right and left turns and backing up. They also learned use of sight lines and reference points.
After completing theory training through an online program, the trainees started practicing on the site in May and are perfecting their skills this week. They are learning to operate the 40-foot vehicle safely and according to federal regulations to earn the Class B license.
PISD’s drive to achieve the innovative solution came from necessity. Quarles said that bus drivers in other districts often train on large open parking lots beside football stadiums, but no schools in the area have such large parking lots available.
“Probably for the last two and a half years, I’ve been looking for a good site that would meet the criteria that the federal government requires,” Quarles said. “There are not that many places in Palestine that meet the criteria.”
Federal regulations mandate that training must be done in an open space where drivers can go through maneuvers in an open area known as a range.
The balloon base’s wide two-acre launch pad provides good visibility, a large, flat area without obstacles, and concrete heavy enough to support the buses. The final obstacle involves passing the driving test at the Texas Department of Public Safety in July.
Trainer Tina Vasquez found it challenging to teach bus driving techniques on the road or in smaller parking lots around town. She said that using the launch pad improves training because the drivers are not dealing with traffic such as other vehicles waiting to pass.
“Training is faster and easier,” she said. “We can get everything done and I don’t have to worry about being interrupted by cars or personnel.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.