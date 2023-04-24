Neches Independent School District voters are deciding on an $8 million bond this week and next to improve safety and facilities at the secondary campus. Early voting is at the Anderson County Courthouse Annex and continues through Tuesday, May 2.
Tuesday early voting times are from 7 a.m. to 7. p.m., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Friday and Monday, and Tuesday, May 2, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election day voting is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, at 200 Anderson St. in Neches.
Neches ISD has an enrollment of 314 students and comprises two campuses, an elementary school and a combined secondary junior high and high school. The secondary campus was built in 1957 with exits that led to open walkways.
Funds raised in the bond election would be used to renovate 14 classrooms, home economics and science labs, restrooms, administration offices, a cafeteria and a kitchen for the campus’s 175 students.
The elementary campus is a modern building constructed less than 15 years ago. The elementary building formerly housed elementary and junior high students, who moved to the high school campus at the beginning of the current school year to consolidate classes and athletics.
Superintendent Cory Hines said the bond would renovate the current secondary campus with an emphasis on safety.
“When Uvalde happened last year we had a lot of phone calls and texts,” Hines said.
Those inquiries led to a detailed assessment and inquiry process that led to a decision that favors renovating the campus.
“We decided that if at all possible, we need a structure that can keep kids inside,” Hines said.
The bond would fund a “total renovation of current facilities,” Hines said, on the secondary campus that includes enclosing the building so students would exit classrooms into an indoor hallway rather than outdoor exits.
A single entry with locked doors, a redesign of administration offices and new fencing would also protect students and staff.
The NISD board of trustees approved the bond issue in its February meeting.
The action was taken based on community input, a Region 7 Educational Service Center Safety and Security Audit of the secondary campus and a facilities committee that included community representatives and planned the changes over an eight-month period.
“We went through the process with a good representation of community business owners and spent the better part of eight months working on design, needs assessments, and asking the community what they wanted,” Hines said.
The district also held a community information meeting in March at the school cafeteria.
If the bond passes, property taxes on a homestead of $100,000 would increase by $7.70 a month, or a total of $92.40 per year.
For information about the NISD bond election visit www.nechesisd.com.
