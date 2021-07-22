There was no discussion of Kimberlyn Snider during the board meeting of the Neches Independent School District Monday, July 19.
After the meeting, Interim Superintendent Marvin Thompson made the following statement:
“There are a lot of things I cannot express to the community right now because I’m working under some legal frameworks and they won’t allow me to. I need your patience and understanding. This will be a plus for Neches when it’s over with. I just cannot comment legally on specifics right now. I’m asking for your understanding.”
Thompson said he was referring to the “pending nature with Kimberlyn Snider affiliation with the district and the subsequent actions that will be taken or not taken by the superintendent.”
“Some folks don’t understand, it’s not a board thing, it’s exclusively the right of the superintendent to handle this,” Thompson said. “It doesn’t have anything to do with the school board and yet they are getting grief over what’s not happening. I’m responsible for it because I’ve been having to operate under these guidelines.”
Thompson said some type of resolve could possibly occur by the end of this month.
While Snider is currently employed at Neches Elementary School, a job posting for an Elementary/Jr. High principal at Neches was posted on the Region 7 website on July 9.
Members of the social media group, Change for Neches, and many parents hope the Neches school board will put Snider on administrative and she will not be at the school when students return this fall.
In fact, three community members with ties to the school through their own children and family members addressed the board Monday with pleas for her to be put on administrative leave. One parent told the board they should all resign from their positions on the board for renewing her contact earlier this year.
Snider was indicted by a grand jury on charges of tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third degree felony and five counts of official oppression in January.
Her attorney filed the motion to throw out the indictment based on incorrect language, a common pre-trial procedure, during a hearing May 28.
Following her grand jury indictment, Snider turned herself into the Anderson County Sheriff's Office Feb. 2.
Despite the indictment and subsequent arrest, the Neches Board of Trustees voted Feb. 22 to extend Snider’s contract, after her husband, Superintendent Randy Snider decided to retain his wife as elementary principal.
Snider is currently under review by the Texas Education Agency.
The TEA reported there were 33 complaints against her since Jan. 1 and that she’s under review by the agency’s Educator Investigation Division.
The Neches Independent School District accepted the retirement letter of Randy as superintendent May 17. Randy Snider’s retirement was effective June 30.
During the meeting, the board approved:
• minutes from the previous meeting;
• the June 2021 tax report;
• payment of the bills for July 2021;
• budget amendments for July 2021;
• the second quarter investment report for 2021;
• and the School Board Policy Update 117 recommended by TASB.
The board went into executive session at 6:45 p.m. to discuss an employee Level 3 grievance involving campus principal and the job posting for superintendent.
When they returned at 7:46 p.m., the board did not vote on the Level 3 grievance and it reverted back to a Level 2, which is the decision made by the superintendent.
The board approved the job posting for superintendent.
With no further business, the meeting adjourned at 7:48 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.