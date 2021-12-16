Retired school counselor Jeanette McClennon found herself stuck at home during the pandemic but continued her influence by writing poems. Her new book, Character Educational Messaging, addresses students’ emotional needs and creates opportunities for middle school teachers and students to discuss character issues.
McClennon began writing poems about issues such as grief, loss, harassment, and bullying to persuade students to practice good character. After writing more than 30 poems, she selected the 22 most relevant and compiled them into the book for classroom use.
“During the shutdown I decided to write the book on character education that the middle school child goes through,” said McClennon, who holds a master’s degree in educational counseling and four decades of teaching and counseling experience in public schools in Palestine and Berkeley County, South Carolina.
She said the book’s thought-provoking, persuasive poems are most effective for middle school students, who are developing their abstract thinking skills.
“I kind of like that abstract thinker, which is the middle school child,” she said. “The poems are designed for intermediate students who can really have an ‘aha’ moment.”
Teachers can select a poem, read it aloud, then follow up with questions that allow students to use their critical thinking skills while discussing the topic. The 10 to 15-minute lessons supplement the school counselors’ curriculum but are especially convenient for teachers who find the need to address character issues.
“I’ve found that teachers are overwhelmed so sometimes they dismiss the need to address character lessons in the classroom,” McClennon said. “But it is too important to ignore. When one’s character improves, so does the behavior which creates an environment for listening and learning.”
McClennon said teaching good character requires creating good listening and learning among students and a “safe environment,” one in which students can express their feelings without feeling ridiculed.
One poem titled “Think Before You Speak” appeals to the students’ desires to control their actions:
“There are consequences, give thought to what we say
We will be remembered, positive decisions made today.”
Another poem looks at the potential effects of bullying on the victim:
“We wonder about the gun violence, heard upon the news
Only to realize the perpetrator was once abused.”
“I wrote this while watching the news about a school shooting in Colorado Springs,” McClennon said. “I thought, ‘That’s what happens to these kids who are bullied’.”
McClennon hopes her book will influence many lives by teaching good character. Stephen Cooksey, principal of Troup Middle School, praised the book for its usefulness.
“The book was very well written and can be used as a valuable resource for students of all ages,” Cooksey’s review stated. “There is no doubt this book will be a tremendous asset during small group and individual counseling sessions.”
McClennon recently donated a copy of her new book to the Palestine Public Library and the libraries at Palestine and Westwood junior high schools. The book is produced by Palmetto Publishing and is available online through major book retailers. For more information contact McClennon at 903-623-6787.
