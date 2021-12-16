Elkhart’s United Church Charities provides a monthly food pantry, help with electricity expenses, and large doses of love and compassion to folks in the community. The nonprofit is a joint effort among local church and school leaders to combine resources and reach out to people in need.
Pastor Carmen Rickles of First United Methodist Church of Elkhart serves as president of the group. The pantry serves residents of the geographic areas of the Slocum and Elkhart school districts at 10 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. This week the pantry gave away supplemental Christmas boxes with nonperishable staples such as stuffing and cake mixes at the First Baptist Church in Elkhart.
The group of pastors provides updates on community activities in a live Facebook program known as "Elkhart Our Town," which airs at 11:15 a.m. each Wednesday. The topic of this week’s broadcast is “Giving and Receiving.”
Elkhart schools Superintendent Lamont Smith said “Elkhart Our Town” provides encouraging, motivating statements from pastors and school district updates.
“We’re demonstrating that we care and that unity is in our community, and so we work together to accomplish the needs of our community,” Smith said.
Pastor Jason Hoffman of First Baptist Church explained the project came together with help from Elkhart schools. Boys and girls from Elkhart Middle School’s athletics programs traveled by bus Tuesday to First Baptist Church of Elkhart to sort cans and nonperishables for the holiday boxes.
“This is the kind of thing that happens when our community has the needs of the community at heart,” Hoffman said. “We so appreciate the partnership that we have between church charities and the school.”
Other members of UCC include David Franklin at First Congregational Methodist Church, Randy Blanton of Faith Family Church, and Ricky Johnson of Washington Chapel.
Smith said funds for the supplemental boxes come from donations from local businesses and donation incentives provided by the school district.
“We have staff members that have a heart to serve,” Smith said. “Our staff members gave their personal money entrusting us to deliver it to United Church Charities.”
During the program Smith shares school district news such as school holidays, game schedules, and academic events. This week he discussed the Elkhart students’ UIL achievements and upcoming scholarship opportunities and other school business such as repairs and maintenance and expansion of the district’s Career and Technical Education resources.
For information about United Church Charities, message them on Facebook or email elkhartministers@gmail.com.
