New Direction Church is hosting a Back to School Drive this Saturday at Willie Myers Park on Dorrance St. in Palestine.
New Director Church Elder Edward Birdow said the church will be giving out school supplies from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until supplies run out. This event is free to students in Kindergarten through 12th grade.
A free lunch of hotdogs, chips and a drink will also be served.
Birdow said they are still in need of supplies, donations and volunteers if anyone would like to help out.
This is not the church’s first community event. They held a similar school supply drive last year and life skills event in June. Birdow said they hope to continue to find new ways to be active and supportive in the community.
According to Birdow, New Direction Church started as a community outreach for men.
“We are teaching the Biblical principals on what it means to be a Godly man,” Birdow said. “We are calling men back to their rightful position in the church, home and community.”
The fellowship of these men has grown exponentially in a year and a church has been formed and is meeting at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 1652 ACR 137 in Elkhart. The body is currently for a building for its church.
New Direction host a Men’s Meeting the first and third Saturday. Meeting times vary. Check the church’s Facebook page for upcoming events.
For more information call 903-391-8079.
