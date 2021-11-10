With 16 years of experience in education, Corey Hines is bringing insight, communication, and transparency to Neches schools as the district’s new superintendent. Hines joined Neches schools in early October following the retirement of former Superintendent Randy Snider in June.
Hines said he is focusing on improving transparency and communication between the administration, faculty and staff, parents, and the community.
“I was familiar with Neches and I thought I could make an impact here, with my skill set and with the challenges here,” he said. “I’ve always been good at school-community relations. There’s definitely a bridge needed here right now between the school and community, and I hope to work on that.”
The community Facebook site known as Change for Neches recently praised the new school leader.
“Mr. Hines seems eager to put in the work to help our school reach its full potential,” the group posted on its page. “Let us all send prayers and positive thoughts for his new endeavor and for our school.”
In the few weeks he has been in charge, Hines started an online newsletter called “Tiger Tidbits.” He also invited some community members to talk to him.
“I think my first six months here needs to be listening,” Hines said. “I’m going to listen to people and just get ideas — because they know what’s going on here better than I do — and work on a plan going forward.”
Prior to joining Neches Independent School District, Hines served as superintendent of Chester ISD in Tyler County for five years. Previous assignments included coaching basketball and teaching in his hometown of Huntington in Angelina County and serving as a principal in Woden in Nacogdoches County and Martin’s Mill in Henderson County.
Hines earned a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and a master’s in educational leadership from Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches. He is married and has three children. His youngest daughter attends Neches High School and his wife works in the private sector.
Working with other school leaders, Hines is introducing financial and instructional systems he has implemented at other school districts, but said the district already has several strengths, including “an amazing staff,” a “welcoming student body,” and strong school traditions in academics and sports.
“I’m going to always do what’s in the best interest of kids, popular or unpopular,” Hines said. “That’s what I’ve been communicating at the board meeting and talking with people.”
