AUSTIN — The University of Austin, an entity separate from the The University of Texas at Austin, received a $10 million pledge as it continues its launch, the university announced Wednesday.
Known by the abbreviation of UATX, the higher education nonprofit intuition launched in November promising to be a “free-speech” focused liberal arts university and a remedy to the “culture of censorship" of modern college campuses.
UATX has not yet publicly announced degree programs nor established a physical space but did hold its first round of programs this summer. It plans to build a structure in Austin and open to its first class of undergrad and graduate students in 2024, per its website.
The donation was made by Matt and Teri Andresen. Matt is the co-founder and CEO of Headlands Technologies LLC, a global quantitative proprietary trading firm headquartered in Chicago, according to its website.
Pano Kanelos, president of UATX, said that the Andresens’ gift is singular in its size and timing.
“Matt and Teri’s gift is not just generous. It is transformative,” Kanelos said in a statement. “It is transforming UATX from idea to reality, propelling us to make significant advances across every area of our development plan—from student programming to faculty hiring to campus development.”
Teri said she and Matt decided to make the pledge, feeling “concerned by the diminishment of free speech and open inquiry on university campuses.” She added that they believe UATX will be “an antidote to that trend.”
“Identity politics have come to dominate many educational institutions, undermining the foundation of fairness that is the basis both for academic merit and for productive conversations,” Teri said in a statement.
So far, UATX received donations from over 1,400 supporters as part of its campaign to raise $250 million by 2024, per its website. Fifty-three donors are considered “founders,” having made individual contributions over $100,000, it said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.