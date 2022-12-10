Northside Primary students celebrate perfect attendance

Roughly 25% of students at Northside Primary School celebrated perfect attendance for the first quarter with new t-shirts and a party last week. Of the school’s 467 Kindergarten and first grade students, 128 were rewarded for attending every day during the first nine weeks of school.
The t-shirts all display the phrase, “Every school day counts at Northside,” and can be worn on school spirit days. Similar incentives are being planned for the next three quarters of the school year. Students with perfect attendance all year will likely receive a larger prize.
Attendance rates fell at Palestine schools during the pandemic almost two years ago, when schools were forced to shut down and learning was done online. Northside and other schools are using incentives to build enthusiasm for good attendance.
“We’re hoping that this encourages the other students to try to be here every day,” said Principal Tracy Pridgen. “We’re doing little things for the first four quarters but then we’ll do something big for the end of the year if they have perfect attendance for the whole year.”
Last year six children received bicycles from Walmart for having perfect attendance all year. Pridgen hopes to be able to offer the same this year. She said perfect attendance is an achievement for young students, who are prone to catching viruses.
“We’re hoping to continue to improve attendance every quarter,” Pridgen said.
