Healthcare professionals are bringing Mardi Gras to local nursing homes.
Sarah Lee, sales account manager at Brookdale Palestine, began this tradition last year, handing out beads, rounding up healthcare friends, and decorating wagons as mini-parade floats.
“It’s a fun event and everyone seems to enjoy it,” said Lee. “We even added four locations this year.”
On Friday, Lee’s parade crew visited Palestine Helathcare Center, Legacy at Town Creek, and Windermere at Cartmell.
There were lights, music, mini-floats and mardi-gras beads. When the music stopped working, parade participants began to sing “When the Saints Go Marching In.”
Parade participants included Debbie Hughes, Savannah West, Andrea Sims with Solaris Hospice, Kandice Hernandez with TruCare, Mellisa Randle and Connie Calloway with Heart to Heart Hospice, Gerri Schattle with Choice Home Services and Hospice, Meredith Mahan with Legacy at Town Creek, Alison Rader with The Hospice of East Texas and her dog Scout, Katie Sandlin with Heart to Heart, Megan bear and Mary Wintters of Palestine Healthcare Center, and Terri Patterson with Dogwood Assisted Living.
“This year I decided to include my dog, Scout, and she was such a joy,” Allison Rader said. “I made a float for her to ride in but she wanted to jump out and love on people, so I ditched the wagon and let her walk.
“It was so much fun to see her go to people and love on them. Proud of my pooch.”
On Fat Tuesday, another crew, with some of Friday’s parade participants will tour Dogwood Trails Assisted Living, Brookdale Assisted Living, TruCare, and the Dialysis Center.
